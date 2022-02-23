At The Movies: A woman follows her heart, others pay the price in The Worst Person In The World

The Worst Person In The World (R21)

127 minutes, opens Feb 24 exclusively at The Projector, 4 stars

As the saying goes, Julie is trying to live, laugh and love.

It has not been easy. In following her compulsions, this citizen of Oslo, Norway, fears she is becoming a caricature of the privileged Westerner - she has become delusional, demanding and destructive. Could she be the worst person in the world?

The opening scene gives a quick sketch of Julie (Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve in a stellar performance), a person of contradictory impulses born into a middle-class family. In university, she can dump one course in favour of another in a heartbeat. And she takes the same approach with boyfriends.

A few years later, Julie appears to have found stability. She lives with graphic novelist Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie). She hopes to be a writer. Soon, she again feels the tug - she must find her authentic self, even if it means destroying everything she has built.

In this bone-dry comedy about growing up believing that it is possible to be - or to have anything - Norwegian film-maker Joachim Trier explores the idea of individual freedom as it applies to an ordinary person and invites the audience to judge her.

The film has been nominated for Oscars in the Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay categories. At the Cannes Film Festival, Reinsve won the award for Best Actress.

Julie is not damaged by trauma, nor is she crippled by doubt or anxiety. This sets her apart from recent fictional women, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's main character in the British comedy series Fleabag (2016 to 2019), which say that extraordinarily bad choices must have a source in extraordinary suffering.

Julie's troubled relationship with her parents could explain or even excuse her behaviour, but Trier never draws a direct link, so she may never fully shrug off responsibility for her actions.