Assistant who injected Matthew Perry with drugs sentenced to 41 months

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The Canadian-American actor was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home in 2023.

LOS ANGELES - The personal assistant who repeatedly injected Matthew Perry with ketamine was sentenced to prison on May 27, becoming the fifth person to face justice over the Friends star’s fatal overdose.

Kenneth Iwamasa, 61, was sentenced in California to three years and five months in federal prison after admitting conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Prosecutors said in the days leading up to Perry’s 2023 death that Iwamasa gave the actor more than 25 shots of ketamine, including at least three jabs on the day he died.

On Perry’s last day, he told Iwamasa – who lived at his luxury Los Angeles home – “Shoot me up with a big one,” court papers said.

Iwamasa is the fifth person to be sentenced in connection with Perry’s death.

Earlier in May, Erik Fleming, a certified drug counselor who acted as a middleman to help supply the star with controlled substances, was sentenced to two years in prison.

In April, a British-American woman dubbed “The Ketamine Queen,” who styled herself as a dealer to the stars, was given a 15-year sentence.

Jasveen Sangha ran a drugs emporium from her swanky apartment in Los Angeles, from where she dished out narcotics to wealthy customers in America’s entertainment capital.

Two doctors who profited off Perry’s addiction have also been sentenced, including one who mused: “I wonder how much this moron will pay.” AFP