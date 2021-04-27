Asian women make movie history

Two Asian women have made Oscar history.

Beijing-born Chloe Zhao became the second woman and first non-white woman to win the Best Director prize at the 93rd Academy Awards, which were held yesterday morning, Singapore time.

Actress Youn Yuh-Jung, 73, picked up the Best Supporting Actress prize for her role in the immigrant drama Minari, making her the first South Korean to win an acting award at the Oscars.

The 39-year-old Zhao - known as Zhao Ting in China - is the third person of Asian descent to win the Best Director award, after South Korean Bong Joon-ho (the black comedy Parasite, 2020) and Taiwanese Lee Ang (the dramas Brokeback Mountain, 2005; and Life Of Pi, 2012).

She is the second woman to win after Kathryn Bigelow, director of the war diary The Hurt Locker (2009).

Zhao's movie, Nomadland, a drama about a woman who starts a new life as a van-dweller, also won Best Picture.

Frances McDormand, who plays the lead character of Fern, won an Oscar for Best Actress.

The three trophies make the film the biggest winner of the ceremony.

Youn's performance as the energetic grandmother in Minari was delivered largely in Korean.

Her win goes some way in addressing the criticisms levelled at the mostly white and mostly English-speaking Academy voters, who last year failed to nominate any member of the South Korean cast of Parasite.

The respected veteran of the entertainment industry in her home country beat Glenn Close (the drama Hillbilly Elegy), Maria Bakalova (the prank comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Olivia Colman (family drama The Father) and Amanda Seyfried (the biopic Mank) to win.

Key winners

Best Picture Nomadland Best Director Chloe Zhao for Nomadland Best Actor Anthony Hopkins for The Father Best Actress Frances McDormand for Nomadland Best Supporting Actress Youn Yuh-jung for Minari Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah Best Animated Feature Soul Best Adapted Screenplay The Father Best Original Screenplay Promising Young Woman



Youn has enjoyed a great run, with her Oscar triumph coming after wins for Best Supporting Actress in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (or Bafta) Awards and at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In a ceremony marked by socially distanced in-person events in cities around the world connected by a live feed, most of the wins came as no surprise, but there were still a couple of upsets.

McDormand's win came as a shock because before the night, it looked as if she had been left in the shade by fellow nominees.

Carey Mulligan (the thriller Promising Young Woman) had been on a winning streak with critics' awards, while Andra Day (the biopic The United States Vs Billie Holiday) had won the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Viola Davis (the play-turned-movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) had been the favourite because of her Best Actress win in the crucial precursor race, the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

But the biggest shock was reserved for the Best Actor award.

In a break with tradition, the event's producers moved the Best Actor and Best Actress categories to the end of the ceremony, supplanting the event's traditional climax, the Best Picture award.

The producers, including Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic, 2000), had expected Black Panther (2018) actor Chadwick Boseman to win posthumously for playing the trumpeter Levee Green in Ma Rainey.

The late Boseman had already won Best Actor at both the Golden Globes and the important Screen Actors Guild Awards.

His win, coming after his death last year from cancer, would have been an emotional moment.

But the evening ended abruptly when it was revealed that Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins won for playing the title role in The Father. At 83, he is the oldest person to receive an Oscar for acting.

Because Hopkins had decided to skip the event, the evening wrapped somewhat anticlimactically.

• An international (edited and shortened) version of the Oscars will air at 11.30am on Channel 5 on Saturday and at 1.45am on Sunday. On Mediacorp's streaming platform meWatch, free on-demand catch-up access to the show will be available until May 19.

