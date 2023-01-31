Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace and more return for spin-off That ’90s Show

That ‘90s Show featuring Ashton Kutcher (left) as Michael Kelso and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Alison de Souza

Updated
43 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LOS ANGELES – Small-town America in the era of disco and bell bottoms: That was the setting for the nostalgic sitcom That ’70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006 but was set in the 1970s. It was a cross-generational hit that launched the careers of stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

And just as that series rewound the clock by 20something years, so does the new spin-off, That ’90s Show, where the nostalgic nods this time are to watching movies on VHS tapes, going to raves and other classic 1990s pursuits.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top