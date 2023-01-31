Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace and more return for spin-off That ’90s Show

LOS ANGELES – Small-town America in the era of disco and bell bottoms: That was the setting for the nostalgic sitcom That ’70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006 but was set in the 1970s. It was a cross-generational hit that launched the careers of stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

And just as that series rewound the clock by 20something years, so does the new spin-off, That ’90s Show, where the nostalgic nods this time are to watching movies on VHS tapes, going to raves and other classic 1990s pursuits.