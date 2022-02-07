Artistes Alaric Tay, Hayley Woo, Mark Lee down with Covid-19 around CNY period

SINGAPORE - As Covid-19 infections generally crept up in Singapore over the Chinese New Year period, celebrities here have not been spared.

Actors Alaric Tay, Mark Lee, Marcus Chin and actress Hayley Woo were among local artistes who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week or so.

On Sunday (Feb 6), Tay said on Instagram that he tested positive 24 hours ago but added that he was fine as he had been fully vaccinated.

"I'm self-isolating… I am going to be watching a lot of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, MeWatch, Viu," he wrote.