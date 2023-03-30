Artiste Marcus Chin’s daughter diagnosed with epilepsy

SINGAPORE – Local actor-deejay-host Marcus Chin’s daughter Elise has been diagnosed with epilepsy.

Local Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported last week that Elise was admitted to a private hospital in Johor Bahru for brain wave tests after she was suspected of having the condition.

Elise, who turns 13 in August, is Chin’s daughter with his former girlfriend and personal assistant Eileen Cheah. Elise lives in Johor Bahru with Ms Cheah, who has two younger daughters from another marriage.

Chin, 69, told Shin Min on Tuesday that Elise’s condition has improved after six days in hospital.

The newspaper also reported that Ms Cheah, 37, said Elise was admitted to hospital on March 19 and discharged on March 24.

Ms Cheah said she took her daughter to the hospital as Elise was having nose bleeds two to three times a day. She was told by the doctor that this was one of the symptoms of epilepsy, and who noted that the condition runs in the family.

“We didn’t know about it and asked Marcus to check with his elder brother, and found out that his elder brother is an epileptic,” she said.

Ms Cheah said this was the second time Elise was hospitalised.

“Elise was previously admitted to the hospital on Dec 30 last year after she had an epileptic fit,” she said. “She fainted and her lips turned black.”

Ms Cheah took her daughter to hospital immediately, where the girl stayed for 10 days and underwent several screenings.

She said Elise was calm and less scared when she was hospitalised for the second time.

“Her condition has stabilised now, but she has to take two types of medicine a day, and go to the hospital for follow-up treatments every three weeks,” she added.

“The side effect of the medicine is that it will affect her appetite. Elise has always been gentle, but is more irritable after taking the medicine.”

Ms Cheah has informed Elise’s school, which starts in April, about her condition, and asked it to keep a close eye on her daughter’s “unusual behaviour”.

Chin visited his daughter in hospital despite his busy work schedule in Singapore.

He posted a photo of himself with Elise on Facebook on March 24, thanking everyone for their well-wishes. The post has garnered more than 11,000 “likes” and “cares” as of Thursday.