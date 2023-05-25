Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in his first TV series Fubar

LOS ANGELES - In the opening episode of Fubar, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent character is labelled by his handler “the fastest 65-year-old white guy on the planet”.

But the American actor in real life is 75 and Fubar is his first television series: an eight-episode mix of rough-and-tumble action and comedy that is available on Netflix.

“This was an opportunity that was not available in the 1980s and 1990s when I was climbing up in my career after Conan The Barbarian and The Terminator,“ Schwarzenegger said of the 1982 and 1984 films.

The Hollywood star plays Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the cusp of retirement called in to extract another agent from a dangerous assignment. That agent turns out to be Luke’s daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) and hijinks ensue in their risky missions around the world to contain Boro (Gabriel Luna), a villain seeking weapons of mass destruction.

“He treats me like a child,” laments Emma, who shares many of her father’s qualities and butts heads with him in expletive-laden lines.

“It is chaos and that creates a lot of fun opportunities,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Some of them are very intense – it’s life and death – and some are them are laugh-out-loud and you say, ‘Oh my god this is really funny’,” he added.