Armie Hammer drops out of movie over sex text scandal

LOS ANGELES • In the wake of a slew of explicit and perverted messages allegedly sent by Armie Hammer, the actor has decided to drop out of his upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding.

The 34-year-old was due to start filming the action comedy with co-star Jennifer Lopez.

In a statement released by the star of Call Me By Your Name (2017) on Wednesday, he said: "I'm not responding to these bulls*** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."

A production spokesman for the film said: "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Hammer's departure was prompted by screenshots of alleged messages of a twisted sexual nature, which were leaked on Sunday by an anonymous Instagram account, House of Effie, which has since amassed 45,900 followers.

The string of graphic messages, which talked about rape, sexual slavery and cannibalism, were allegedly between Hammer and an unknown woman. They have not been verified.

This is not the first time Hammer has made headlines over such salacious content. In 2017, he got busted over liking a series of tweets dealing with bondage.

His estranged wife, model and TV host Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in July last year after 10 years of marriage.

They have two children, a girl, six, and a boy, three, who are currently in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer grew up, with their mother.

Chambers, 38, is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their two children.

The messages in the screenshot scandal were allegedly sent between 2016 and last year, while the couple were still together.