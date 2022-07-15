Armie Hammer allegedly working as timeshare salesman in Cayman Islands

LOS ANGELES • American actor Armie Hammer, whose career was devastated after a series of sexual abuse allegations in January last year, is reportedly working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands.

According to entertainment magazine Variety, which quoted an anonymous source, the Call Me By Your Name (2017) star "is working at a cubicle" at Morritt's Resort.

The source added: "The reality is, he's totally broke and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

However, the Los Angeles Times spoke to Mr Chris Butcher, director of sales at Morritt's Resort, who confirmed Hammer is not part of the resort staff.

He added that Hammer plays golf with one of the resort's staff members, who invited him to "come and see what we do".

The 35-year-old actor's former wife, TV host and entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers, 39, and their two young children live in the Cayman Islands, where he spent part of his childhood.

Even though he is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, he is not supported by the family and needs to work after being dropped like a hot potato from all his Hollywood projects, according to Variety's source.

In January last year, multiple women alleged he sexually and emotionally abused them.

Last week, a now-deleted tweet said that Hammer was working as a concierge at Morritt's Resort, but this was later debunked by the hotel.

Hammer's attorney told the Los Angeles Times in an e-mail on Wednesday that he "can't confirm or deny" the latest rumour because the actor "hasn't addressed it".