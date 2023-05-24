Ariel taught The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey to lose her fear of speaking out

SINGAPORE – Few unreleased movies have been beset by this much online vitriol.

From comments about Flounder the fish sidekick looking too creepily realistic to accusations that scenes are plagued by poor lighting, examples of boos for the live-action remake of the animated classic The Little Mermaid (1989) – which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday – have been plentiful.

The fiercest storm has raged over Disney’s decision to cast a black woman, Halle Bailey, in the role of the mermaid princess Ariel.

At an online press conference attended by The Straits Times two weeks ago, a confident and upbeat Bailey, in an indirect way, addressed the accusations of “blackwashing” that the studio received.

In her answer to the host’s question about how closely the American singer-actress identified with her character of the headstrong mermaid, Bailey says the project has taken up “five years of my life”.

“From 18 to now being 23. Those are very intense, transformative years when you’re developing as a young woman. But I feel the themes of the film – following through with your passions, and speaking up for yourself, even though it may be scary – those things I really try to adopt and give to Halle now.”

Referring to Ariel, Bailey continues: “She’s taught me so much, for sure.”

English actor Jonah Hauer-King plays Prince Eric, the man who captures Ariel’s heart after she sees him acting to save his men on board a storm-tossed ship.

Asked about his favourite new elements in The Little Mermaid, he mentions one extra dimension – the friendship that can exist between a man and woman – that the musical fantasy film adds to the Ariel-Eric relationship.

“Disney romances are filled with instinctive attraction – we all want to see that,” says Hauer-King, 27.

“Ariel and Eric are kindred spirits. They feel restless, behind the four walls of their respective castles. They look outwards, not in,” he adds. The film shows them sharing their feelings about being forced to fill pre-ordained roles.

“They were teaching each other. They are excited and fascinated by each other’s worlds. That’s a good message for what it means to be in love and why it lasts,” he says.