Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES • American pop star Ariana Grande married her luxury real estate agent fiance Dalton Gomez at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, American media reported on Monday.

"It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love," a representative for Grande told People magazine, which confirmed a report from TMZ.

"The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the representative said.

Grande, 27, announced her engagement to Mr Gomez, 25, in an Instagram post in December that included photos of the pair and her diamond and pearl ring with the caption "forever n then some".

The couple were seen together for the first time in public in a music video for Stuck With U, a charity song she recorded with Canadian singer Justin Bieber during the coronavirus lockdown in California and released earlier this month.

The lyrics of the song refer to the couple spending the lockdown together. It tells a story familiar to many young couples in the pandemic era - forced to settle down together quickly or be kept apart, thanks to virus mitigation restrictions.

The Thank U, Next singer was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 27, in 2018, but they split about five months later.

She was also in a relationship with rapper Mac Miller, who died at age 26 of an accidental drug overdose, about four months after their relationship ended in 2018.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS