Are Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V dating? K-pop duo possibly spotted on Jeju Island

SEOUL - Are Blackpink's Jennie and BTS's V together?

Photos showing two people who resemble the duo visiting South Korea's Jeju Island have spread on social media, leaving netizens to debate their veracity.

The photos show a side view of a man and woman in the front seats of a car; both of whom are wearing sunglasses.

The photos look to have originated from the Instagram account, dailyfashion-news. The Korean-language blog, which comments on fashion in popular culture, appeared to have posted the photos as Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

But the photos live on in social media, where netizens continue to share and re-post them, debating whether they really show the two K-pop stars.

Some netizens said that the photos could have been edited from a photo of 26-year-old V with his BTS bandmate, J-Hope.