Aquaman star Jason Momoa tests positive for Covid-19 on set of the sequel

LONDON - Actor Jason Momoa, who is filming the Aquaman sequel in Britain, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to British tabloid The Sun on Wednesday (Oct 27), the star was on the Hertfordshire set of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, where the cast and crew were tested regularly.

An anonymous insider told the newspaper: "Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test (result). But it's a real headache for the film's bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule."

The source added: "They are hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production."

Last month, the 42-year-old actor opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the many injuries he had sustained on the set.

"I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kind of cut it up, and then I've got to get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up," said the Game Of Thrones actor.

"I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I'm an ageing superhero right now."

He last donned the Aquaman suit in 2018 in the movie of the same name that made US$1.148 billion (S$1.55 billion) worldwide, the only DC Extended Universe movie to cross the billion-dollar mark.

The sequel is slated for release in December next year.