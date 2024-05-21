Aquaman star Jason Momoa goes Instagram official with actress Adria Arjona

May 21, 2024
May 21, 2024

American actor Jason Momoa has finally made his new relationship Instagram official.

On May 20, the Aquaman (2018 and 2023) star posted several photos from his recent Japan trip, which featured his friends and Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona, 32.

“Japan, you are a dream come true, you blew my mind,” he wrote. “We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor (my love in Spanish).”

Momoa, 44, was seen hugging Arjona in a photo taken in a restaurant. They had played a married couple in action thriller film Sweet Girl (2021).

The pair also appeared together in another photo with windswept hair. The snap was posted by Arjona on Instagram Stories and captioned with five heart emojis.

Momoa had dropped hints of his new relationship at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England earlier in May, after a fan asked him if he was single. “I’m very much in a relationship,” he replied. “You’ll find out very soon.”

Momoa and American actress Lisa Bonet, who married in October 2017, announced their separation in January 2022.

Puerto Rican-Guatemalan actress Adria Arjona attends the special screening of Hitman at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, on May 15. PHOTO: AFP

Bonet, 56, filed for a dissolution of their marriage in January 2024, with the divorce granted a day later. The pair will be legally declared single after July 9, according to court documents seen by People magazine.

The former couple have two children: daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Arjona was previously married to Puerto Rican lawyer Edgardo Canales, with whom she tied the knot in 2019. It is not known when they split up.

