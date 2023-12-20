Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom closes chapter on the DC Extended Universe. So what went wrong?

SINGAPORE – It is time to say goodbye to the version of the DC superhero franchise most people are familiar with.

With the release of its final film Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, this chapter of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) closes.

For fans of Jason Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, it is time to start worrying. Recently appearing on American entertainment news programme Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old American actor, when asked if he will reprise his role in the future, said it is “not looking too good”.

He added the only factor that might get him called back is if Lost Kingdom – now showing in Singapore cinemas and the sequel to 2018’s box-office success Aquaman – turns out to be a hit.

What happened? Why is Warner Bros – the movie studio which owns DC Comics as a subsidiary – wiping the slate clean on stories and characters developed in 16 superhero films, released across a decade?

The DCEU is the name given to such works that include characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman. It was an attempt by Warner Bros to create an interconnected web of stories.

Studio heads were looking to create a new MCU, or Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise that contains The Avengers, Guardians Of The Galaxy and other Marvel characters.

The MCU has become the highest-grossing franchise of all time with a global take of US$29.6 billion (S$39.3 billion), so Warner Bros had much to gain from making the DCEU a success.

With the release of the first DCEU film Man Of Steel (2013), with British actor Henry Cavill in the title role and American actress Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Warner Bros was off to a promising start.

The future looked rosy when the Superman origin story made US$668 million globally, a good though not spectacular result.

Then the trouble started. In what would become a depressingly familiar story for fans, the phrase “troubled production history” became associated with too many DC movies, many of which turned out to be box-office flops.

No overall unified vision

The MCU has uber-producer Kevin Feige at the helm. The Marvel Studios president and his team map out the story arcs for all Marvel films with an iron hand, choosing the points where characters and plots intersect.

It is why most movies from Iron Man (2008) onwards built the stories that would culminate in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The DCEU, until recently, never had its own Feige. Executives could intervene and force changes for the sake of a bigger box office.

Most famously, this meddling resulted in Justice League (2017), a mess of a movie that disappointed fans and bombed at the box office.

Director Zack Snyder was not entirely to blame. He dropped out of production because of the death of his daughter and was replaced by Joss Whedon, who was willing to bend to studio demands to reshoot scenes, add more jokes and shorten the film’s running time from four hours to just two.

The fan campaign to see the original resulted in the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), which many judged to be superior.