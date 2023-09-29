Anthony Chen’s The Breaking Ice selected as Singapore’s entry for the 2024 Oscars

SINGAPORE – Anthony Chen’s Chinese drama The Breaking Ice has been selected as Singapore’s submission for the 2024 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

It is the Singaporean film-maker’s third directorial effort to represent the Republic at the Oscars.

The writer-director’s feature debut Ilo Ilo (2013) and follow-up Wet Season (2019) were put forward previously in the same category, but neither made the eventual shortlist.

Filmed in China, The Breaking Ice follows the blossoming friendship between its three main characters – played by Chinese actors Liu Haoran, Zhou Dongyu and Qu Chuxiao – as they discover warmth in their shared isolation over a weekend in the winter snow. It is showing in Singapore cinemas, after opening on Sept 7.

The Breaking Ice held its world premiere in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard, where it received a standing ovation from a 1,000-strong audience.