SINGAPORE - A young Chinese couple with a baby begin a pandemic lockdown with optimism. As the weeks go on, closeness gives way to anxiety and irritation. As the economy slows and work dries up, self-esteem takes a dive. Can their relationship take the strain?

Film-maker Anthony Chen's own London household went through trials similar to those in the 24-minute domestic drama The Break Away, his contribution to the anthology The Year Of The Everlasting Storm. The film opens in cinemas on Oct 21.