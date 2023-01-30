Annie Wersching, star of Star Trek: Picard, dies of cancer at 45

LOS ANGELES – American actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles on the television series Star Trek: Picard (2020 to present), 24 (2001 to 2010), Bosch (2014 to 2021) and Timeless (2016 to 2018), died on Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 45.

Wersching’s death was confirmed by her publicist Craig Schneider. The cause was cancer, he said in a statement released on Sunday.

He noted that Wersching was diagnosed in 2020, but had continued acting, playing the Borg Queen on the second season of Picard, a Star Trek spin-off on Paramount+, as well as serial killer Rosalind Dyer on ABC crime series The Rookie (2018 to present).

Wersching was also known for playing Julia Brasher, a police officer on the Amazon series Bosch, and Emma Whitmore, an engineer, on the NBC series Timeless. On Fox’s 24, she played Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Renee Walker.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you.”

Full, 53, noted that whenever he and his sons left their house, Wersching would shout “bye” until they were out of earshot.

“I can still hear it ringing,” he added. “Bye, my Buddie.”

In an interview with the Paramount+ show The Ready Room (2019 to present), Wersching described playing the Borg Queen as “certainly a little intimidating”.

She noted that she familiarised herself with the role and those who had played it before going forward with her own interpretation and performance.

“It’s such an iconic role,” she said. “I’m incredibly excited to have everyone see.”

In a statement released on Sunday, Akiva Goldsman, an executive producer of Picard, described Wersching as a “gift” and an “utter joy” to work with.

“Her entire Star Trek family is heartbroken,” he said.

Jon Cassar, director and producer of 24, said in a statement that he mourned the loss of a colleague and a friend.

“Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile,” he said. “Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away.”

He added: “She’ll be truly missed.”

Wersching was born and raised by her parents Sandy and Frank Wersching in St Louis. She is survived by her husband and their three children, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie Full. NYTIMES