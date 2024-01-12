Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour make surprise cameo in Broadway musical

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour surprised Gutenberg! The Musical! audience with a cameo appearance on Jan 9.

In a video shared on social media, the crowd at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City could be heard going wild when the unlikely duo showed up at the end of the performance.

Gutenberg! stars actors Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells as aspiring Broadway writers Bud and Doug. The musical follows their attempt to pitch a musical about Johannes Gutenberg, who invented the printing press.

Each show ends with a celebrity who cameos as a Broadway producer and presents Bud and Doug their dream contract.

Hathaway, 41, and Wintour, 74 – sporting yellow “producer” trucker hats – sent the audiences into a tizzy when they appeared onstage.

Wintour announced that she was “a very famous Broadway producer”.

“And this is my assistant,” she added, gesturing at Hathaway, referencing the actress’ character in The Devil Wears Prada.

In the hit 2006 film, Hathaway played Andy Sachs, an assistant of Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion magazine editor, memorably played by Meryl Streep. Priestly was said to be modelled after Wintour.

“I hold in my hands a Broadway contract,” Wintour continued, followed by celebratory hugs between Hathaway, Rannells and Gad.

But when Gad attempted to hug Wintour, she recoiled and said, “That’s all”, channelling a perfect The Devil Wears Prada moment, much to the audience’s delight.

According to American celebrity news platform Page Six, it was Wintour’s idea to have Hathaway up onstage with her. Wintour’s daughter, Bee Carrozzini, is a producer of the musical.

Many other American celebrities, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Will Ferrell, J.J. Abrams and Jake Gyllenhaal, have made guest appearances since the musical premiered in October 2023.