Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung's son shows his face on social media

HONG KONG - Morton Cheung, the only child of Hong Kong celebrity couple Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen, has revealed his face in full on social media in a rare move.

Morton, 15, posted two photos on Instagram on the second day of Chinese New Year on Wednesday (Feb 2), with the caption "Chinese New Year" and emojis ofa red envelope and red heart.

He was seen with a face mask in the first photo, while his whole face could be seen in the second photo, in which he posed with his mother on a motorcycle.

Julian Cheung and Yuen, both 50, have previously only posted their son's childhood photos or his back view, likely for privacy reasons.

The teenager, meanwhile, usuallyposts photos with his face partially covered or masked up.

Morton was in the news in December after Chinese netizens questioned if he is a supporter of Hong Kong independence - a sensitive issue in China.

He had said on Instagram he was not in China even though his background picture was that of Hong Kong.

Yuen, who recently appeared in the movies Integrity (2019) and A Home With A View (2019), took to Weibo to set the record straight, stating that their family loves the country and Hong Kong and supports the "one-China" policy.