Anita Mui's brother says nephew instigated mum to disown him

HONG KONG • The elder brother of the late Hong Kong pop diva Anita Mui has accused his nephew of instigating their mother to disown him, as the Mui family spat simmers on.

Speaking to the Hong Kong media on Sunday, Mr Mui Kai Ming said he recently spoke over the phone with his mother, who is currently in hospital. He said she was unaware of a notice announcing that she had severed ties with him.

The notice, which declared that Madam Tam Mei Kam, 98, had disowned Mr Mui, 70, appeared in Hong Kong newspapers last month.

"My mum did say before that she wanted to sever ties with me, but she said it out of anger and did not go ahead," he said.

He added that he did a check and found out that Ms Cheng, his mother's personal assistant and caregiver, was behind the notice.

When he asked Ms Cheng about it, she said she had nothing to do with it and hinted that she was following his relatives' orders.

He suspected that the notice was the idea of his nephew, Mr Mui Pak Leon, who has been visiting Madam Tam frequently in hospital.

Mr Mui Kai Ming said he asked his nephew, who is in his 40s, about the notice, but the younger man pointed to Ms Cheng instead.

Mr Mui Kai Ming said he has filed a police report on the matter as he hopes to get to the bottom of it.

He also suspected that it was his nephew who instigated his mother into not giving him his monthly allowance of HK$20,000 (S$3,500).

Madam Tam and Mr Mui Kai Ming's relationship began to sour late last year when he sued the production company behind the movie Anita (2021) for alleged trademark infringements.

The biopic of the Cantopop superstar features model Louise Wong as Anita Mui.

Madam Tam accused her son of being obsessed with money and issued a statement to distance herself from the lawsuit. She disclosed that she had cut him off financially six months ago, after suspecting that he had a mistress, and threatened to disown him if he did not drop the lawsuit.

Mr Mui is Madam Tam's only surviving child. Her younger daughter, Anita, died at age 40 in December 2003 from cervical cancer. Her younger son Tak Ming died of throat cancer at 62 in 2015, and her elder daughter Ann died of cervical cancer at 40 in 2000.