Anime and TikTok lead the way for J-pop resurgence

SINGAPORE – Before the pandemic, Singapore-based Japanese entertainment events organiser Sozo staged only two to three shows for Japanese music acts each year in Singapore.

But in 2024, Sozo has more than 20 shows for Japanese artistes in South-east Asia on its slate, all before the end of June.

J-pop, a genre once dominant in Asia in the 1990s and early 2000s, was overshadowed by the rise of K-pop in the 2010s. It is now showing signs of a renaissance.

Sozo’s managing director Shawn Chin says J-pop is coming back.

“In the past, if you can sell 1,000 or 1,500 tickets for a Japanese act’s live show here, that’s considered very good and you’re covering costs,” he says. “Now, it’s more profitable. We’re selling more tickets at a faster pace.”

Sozo just wrapped its biggest capacity show for a Japanese act in Singapore – a 5,500-strong audience for a sold-out concert by the duo Yoasobi, held at Resorts World Ballroom on Jan 11.

Tickets to the pop act’s show here sold out immediately after it went on sale. Sozo is also organising Yoasobi’s Asia tour stops in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

Another A-list Japanese act that sold out their show here is rock band One Ok Rock.

The four-man band’s show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December sold out the same day its general sales opened.

Previously, when the group held a concert at the same venue in 2018, tickets took over two months to sell out.

Aside from Yoasobi, Sozo also organised rock band Man With A Mission’s Singapore concert at Capitol Theatre in September 2023.

It will also manage the South-east Asian legs of Gen-Z Japanese singer Ado’s first world tour as well as Japanese singer-songwriter Eve’s Asia tour to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in May.

“The promotion business for Japanese artistes is really growing exponentially. We’re even setting up a new division focusing on concerts for these acts,” says Mr Chin.