Angelo Badalamenti, composer for David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, dies at 85

NEW YORK – Angelo Badalamenti – an internationally sought-after composer who wrote the hypnotic theme to Twin Peaks, director David Lynch’s television drama series (1990 to 1991, with a 2017 revival), and the music for five Lynch films, including Blue Velvet (1986) – died on Sunday at his home in Lincoln Park, New Jersey. He was 85.

His niece Frances Badalamenti confirmed the death, but said she did not know the cause.

In the film Blue Velvet, Angelo Badalamenti was at the piano behind actress Isabella Rossellini when she sang the title song at the Slow Club in Lumberton, North Carolina, an idyllic town with a dark side. Apart from the song, a Bobby Vinton hit from 1963, Badalamenti had composed much of the film’s music.

He also wrote the music for Lynch’s 2001 neo-noir mystery, Mulholland Drive, and had a small role in the film as one of two mobster brothers who spits out his espresso in a conference-room scene.

Badalamenti’s best known work was the Twin Peaks theme, recognisable from its first three ominous, otherworldly notes. He won the 1990 Grammy for best instrumental pop performance for the number, which was, according to the Allmusic website, “dark, cloying and obsessive – and one of the best scores ever written for television”.

In 2015, a Billboard writer described the theme as “gorgeous and gentle one second, eerie and unsettling the next”. It was, according to Rolling Stone, the “most influential soundtrack in TV history”.

Badalamenti did not disagree. “Music and composing – I almost feel a little guilty about it – come so easily for me,” he told The Record in 2004, a newspaper based in New Jersey, the United States. “It’s like the well doesn’t seem to run dry.”