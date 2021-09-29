Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd may be dating

LOS ANGELES • Actress Angelina Jolie and singer The Weeknd were spotted having dinner at a swanky Italian restaurant for the second time last Saturday, fuelling dating rumours.

The two first sparked speculation when they were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica at the end of June. Shortly after that, they attended a concert together in July.

In the latest sighting at the same restaurant, Jolie, 46, and The Weeknd, 31, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, arrived separately but left together after dinner for his Bel Air mansion.

They were both clad in all black, including their face masks, and have not commented on the dating rumours.

While both stars had not crossed paths professionally in the past, the Canadian singer has been making moves to go into acting.

He is set to co-write and star in a new HBO series The Idol, about a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic Los Angeles club owner and leader of a secret cult.

The Weeknd previously dated model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez, while Jolie has been embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her third husband, actor Brad Pitt.