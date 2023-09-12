Andy Lau’s star-studded mass birthday bash returns physically after five years

HONG KONG – Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau’s signature mass birthday bash was back with a bang after five years.

It was attended by more than 3,000 fans and several of his good friends from the entertainment industry.

The star-studded celebration, organised by his official fan club Andy World Club after 2½ months of preparation, was held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong last Saturday. Lau turns 62 on Sept 27.

The typically annual extravaganza took the form of smaller-scale online affairs in the last few years due to the pandemic, while the 2019 celebrations were cancelled in the light of tensions surrounding anti-government protests in Hong Kong that year.

The singer-actor kicked off the 2023 event by leading a singalong of his classic tunes with the audience.

Celebrities like singer Joey Yung and actors Michael Tao, Chin Ka Lok and Vincent Kok made appearances, and spoke about visiting Lau’s recent art exhibition and seeing his artistic side.

Two veteran artistes, actress Helena Law Lan and singer-actor Bowie Wu, took to the stage to sing praises of Lau.