Andy Lau and Gordon Lam co-stars again after 10 years

HONG KONG - Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has praised his co-star Gordon Lam for handling his emotional scenes well in the recently-completed film, I Did It My Way.

The crime thriller, directed by Jason Kwan, stars Lau, Lam, Eddie Peng, Simon Yam and Cya Liu. Lau, 60, is also the producer of the film.

"Everyone can see Gordon handling the emotional scenes better since Firestorm," Lau said in Hong Kong media reports, referring to the crime action movie the two of them shot in 2012.

Lam, 54, said that he has become more mature over the last decade and joked that his pay has also improved.

He added that despite the years, he and Lau have remained passionate about film-making.

Lam himself has also ventured into movie production in recent years. His film Time (2021) won screen veteran Patrick Tse the Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA) in July.

Meanwhile, Liu said I Did It My Way was the most relaxed movie she has done as she was not "beaten up".

The 33-year-old actress was likely referring to mystery drama Limbo (2021), in which she played a drug addict who was beaten up a few times.

Her portrayal in the movie - which also starred Lam - won her the Best Actress Award at the HKFA.