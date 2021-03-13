Andy Hui making comeback after cheating scandal

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui is making a comeback - in Taiwan.

Hui, 53, dropped a hint about the comeback during a Chinese New Year gathering last month, saying that he has been staying in shape and is looking forward to working in the Year of the Ox.

The career of Hui, who is married to Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, came to a halt after he was caught in a cheating scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong in April 2019.

Hong Kong media reported that he will be flying to Taiwan next month to film a television series, temporarily titled Accept The Challenge, Producer!.

The series comprises 12 stories based on the challenges faced by a group of singers in the year 2000.

Hui was said to have liked the script as he felt it was inspiring and had characters who radiated positive energy.

He will be acting in one of the stories and has also been invited to perform the series' theme song.

Other musicians who will act in the show include veteran Mandopop singer Wakin Chau and blind singer Ricky Hsiao.

The TV series will be directed by Kao Pin-chuan, who won the Golden Bell Award for Best Director in a Television Series for Yong-Jiu Grocery Store last year.

Hui's agency Sun Entertainment Culture confirmed the news to Hong Kong's Apple Daily, but said it was not sure how long he would stay in Taiwan. He has to be quarantined before starting work.

The media said Cheng, 48, is unlikely to accompany him to Taiwan as she is staying in Hong Kong to record her songs and take care of her mother. Her father died late last year.

However, Cheng is supportive of her husband's comeback and has been exercising with him to provide him with encouragement.

Hui, who is known for tracks such as Men's Greatest Pain and Who Can I Love, made a brief comeback in June last year when he performed in ViuTV's music show Chill Club.

Wong, the other party, has not been acting since the scandal.

There had been talk that the 32-year-old actress was seeking early termination of her contract with TVB, but she reportedly changed her mind during negotiations with the broadcaster.