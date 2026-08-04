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Andrew Chow died of stomach cancer and was still performing a few months before his death.

SINGAPORE – Singapore nightlife veteran Andrew Chow, a renowned DJ and turntablist, died of stomach cancer on Aug 3. He was 63.

He was a pioneer in the home-grown hip-hop, R&B and turntablism scene, and performed in numerous clubs here. He was a resident DJ at the former Zouk in Jiak Kim Street from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s.

His daughter Abby Chow, 27, told The Straits Times he had malignant neoplasm of the stomach and had been unwell for a few years. He also has a younger daughter, Ashley Chow, 25. He died peacefully in hospital with his daughters, who are from a former marriage, by his side.

Andrew Chow, also known as DJ Wiz, won numerous accolades in the 1990s and early 2000s, including three editions of the DJ and turntablist competition DMC Singapore. He was also winner of the Singapore leg of the 1998 Technics World DJ Championships.

His last public engagement was as a judge and performer at the DMC Warm-Up Battle event at local club Kossa on May 24.

“His legacy lives on through every one of us, as someone who dedicated his life to cultivating hip-hop culture through DJing and turntablism in Singapore,” fellow Singaporean DJ and turntablist DJ KoFlow, whose real name is Wayne Liu, told ST.

According to Liu, 45, Chow was supposed to receive the DMC Legacy Award, which recognises his lasting contributions as a DJ, at the DMC Singapore event at club and event space Rasa on Sept 6.

Kavan Spruyt, nightlife stalwart and Rasa’s founder, hails Chow as a “hero to many”.

“My younger self used to go and watch him slay the decks and mixer in Phuture (a club within the former Zouk), danced like crazy for hours during my weekly Friday big beat-era escapades. He was invincible during his prime,” the 46-year-old told ST.

Fellow veteran DJ Eddie Chan, who performs as DJ Small and has known Chow for four decades, added: “He was a teacher and a brother, someone with incredible passion and deep knowledge. He was also a front runner in all music genres, and his mixing and scratching skills were flawless.”

Chow’s wake is at Block 406 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 . The cortege will leave on Aug 8, 4.15pm, for cremation at Mandai Crematorium Hall 4 at 5pm.

In a social media announcement on Aug 3, Abby invited friends and fans to attend in “colourful and stylish” attire rather than solemn dress. “Daddy is a cool guy, so no strict dress code... We celebrate his life, his style, his mojo,” she wrote.

She added in a separate post: “I am glad to see all the sweet and touching messages and tributes to him. He passed on peacefully and he would be so happy to know that you guys appreciate him so deeply.”