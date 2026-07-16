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Television and entertainment veteran Najip Ali (left) is the concert’s creative director, while singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono is a mentor, collaborator and performer.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s largest inclusive performing arts event, An Extraordinary Celebration 2026: Legacy of Love, is set to take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp on July 30.

Now in its seventh edition, the show brings together close to 400 performers from mainstream and special education (SPED) schools. These include young people from SPED schools such as APSN Tanglin School, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School and Metta School, as well as institutions like Raffles Girls’ School and Tampines Meridian Junior College.

The event is also helmed by two established names in the home-grown music and entertainment industry – veteran entertainer Najip Ali is creative director, while singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono is a mentor, collaborator and featured performer.

The annual celebration is organised by Extraordinary People Limited (EPL), a charity and Institution of a Public Character that supports people with diverse needs and their families.

Former president Halimah Yacob, who is also the chancellor of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, will be the event’s guest of honour.

There will be two performances – a matinee show at 3pm and an evening show at 7.30pm. Members of the public can watch the livestream at EPL’s website (str.sg/Eiie) and YouTube page (str.sg/AWBX). Those who wish to donate to EPL can do so via the Giving.sg portal (str.sg/33oW4).

Featuring music and dance performances, the show pays tribute to the teachers, therapists, caregivers and mentors who support the young performers.

Since its debut in 2018, the series has become a platform for EPL to identify and develop students with artistic potential and to advocate for inclusion through the performing arts.

Najip said in a press statement that his involvement as a performer at the 2025 edition inspired him to take on a deeper role this year.

“I saw something genuine. Students from different backgrounds coming together, supporting one another and creating something meaningful. I wanted to be part of that journey and help bring more attention to the possibilities that emerge when people are allowed to learn and create together.”