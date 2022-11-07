American pop star Billie Eilish makes red-carpet debut with new boyfriend

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford at the Lacma Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art last Saturday. PHOTO: AFP
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
LOS ANGELES – Just a week after American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish went public with her relationship with new beau Jesse Rutherford, they made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple in matching Gucci pyjamas at the 11th annual Lacma Art + Film Gala last Saturday at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

She wore a gown with lace detail, gloves and an eye-mask on top of her head, while he donned a silky button-up shirt and trousers with house slippers.

To complete their look, the lovebirds wrapped themselves in a large Gucci blanket with the same pattern.

Eilish made her romance with Rutherford Instagram official by sharing a series of pictures from their Halloween celebrations in a post last Tuesday. One photo showed her dressed as a baby and the American alt-rock singer as an old man, seemingly poking fun at their 11-year age gap – she is 20 and he is 31.

Rutherford had previously been linked to model Devon Lee Carlson, while Eilish was seeing rapper Brandon Quention Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

