American Pie star Jennifer Coolidge gets serious in The White Lotus

The White Lotus has earned actress Jennifer Coolidge some of the best reviews of her career.
The White Lotus has earned actress Jennifer Coolidge some of the best reviews of her career.
  • Published
    31 min ago
LOS ANGELES - Moviegoers will recognise Jennifer Coolidge from her idiosyncratic, scene-stealing turns in comedies such as American Pie (1999), Best In Show (2000) and the Legally Blonde films (2001 to 2003) - a resume of hilarious roles that have won her a cult following.

But the 59-year-old character actress gets a chance to flex her dramatic muscles in the new limited series The White Lotus, a dark social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. It airs on HBO Go and HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420), with episodes on Mondays at 9am and 10pm.

