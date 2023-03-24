American influencer Miki Rai tries laksa potato chips and Awfully Chocolate truffles in Singapore

SINGAPORE – American influencer Miki Rai, who is on holiday in Singapore, has rated local snacks found in her hotel room after arriving.

In a TikTok video on Thursday, she shared that she and her boyfriend Kevin were too tired to venture out and instead tried some snacks in bed.

These included laksa potato chips by home-grown brand F.East, Awfully Chocolate truffles and made-in-Singapore butter cookies by SnapSnap.

“Rating our first meal in Singapore. So excited to be back,” the 26-year-old nurse from Seattle, who has 2.5 million followers on TikTok, wrote in the caption.

They both appeared to enjoy the snacks and rated them highly, giving the potato chips nine out of 10 and the truffles 8.7 out of 10.

The couple are currently on a six-week holiday which includes Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.