American Born Chinese star Ben Wang is the next Karate Kid

UNITED STATES – American actor Ben Wang has beaten thousands of hopefuls in a global search to become the next Karate Kid.

The 24-year-old will join American actor Ralph Macchio, 62, and Hong Kong action superstar Jackie Chan, 69, in the coming-of-age martial arts film titled Karate Kid.

Chan and Macchio, who announced the casting search via a video clip in November, will reprise their iconic characters from previous Karate Kid (1984 to 2010) films.

According to American trade publication The Hollywood Reporter, Wang stood out with his deep connection to the character. His fluency in Mandarin and being highly skilled in numerous forms of martial arts, including karate, wing chun, kenpo and taekwondo, gave him a leg-up during the auditions.

Wang demonstrated some of his fighting moves in the fantasy action-comedy series American Born Chinese (2023), which also starred Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh.

While plot details are under wraps, the new movie is said to focus on a teen from China who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor.

It will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This, 2020) and is slated for a Dec 13 release.

Macchio became famous after starring in The Karate Kid (1984), in which he played a teenager who became an unlikely karate champion after being taught self-defence skills by Mr Miyagi, played by the late American actor Pat Morita.

The hit movie spawned three sequels and the TV series Cobra Kai (2018 to present), which is set 34 years after the original Karate Kid films.

Chan starred in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, playing Mr Han, the mentor to American rapper-actor Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker.

The Karate Kid films have earned more than US$618 million globally, while Cobra Kai has notched up several Emmy nominations.