American Born Chinese castmembers Ke Huy Quan, Yeo Yann Yann and Chin Han invited to White House

WASHINGTON – Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann, who is promoting the Disney+ comedy series American Born Chinese in the United States, is on cloud nine after visiting The White House in Washington, DC.

According to American media outlet The Hill, US President Joe Biden welcomed about 200 guests to his official residence and workplace on Monday in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The event included a special screening of American Born Chinese, which is based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by American cartoonist Gene Luen Yang. It revolves around an immigrant couple (played by Yeo and US-based Singapore actor Chin Han) whose young son (Ben Wang) becomes involved in a battle between Chinese gods.

Premiering on Disney+ on May 24, it also stars Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh as the goddess of mercy Guanyin, American-Chinese actor Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong the Monkey King, as well as American-Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan.

“Due to the show, I stepped into the White House on May 8, something which I have never experienced in my life,” Yeo, 46, told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday. “The whole thing is really incredible to me. It is really a very magical journey.”

Yeo, who won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards for local films Wet Season (2019) and Ilo Ilo (2013) respectively, added that the audience at the White House responded enthusiastically to American Born Chinese.