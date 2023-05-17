American Born Chinese: An ‘Avengers’ of Asian talent and mythological heroes

LOS ANGELES – Fresh from their history-making double triumphs at the Academy Awards in March, newly minted Oscar winners and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are back together again – this time on the small screen.

They lead the cast of the action-comedy series American Born Chinese, which premieres on Disney+ on May 24 and features an “Avengers” of Asian talent and mythology.

Directed by Asian-American film-maker Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, 2021) and Chinese-American actress Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, 2000 and 2003), it follows shy Chinese-American teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who is trying to fit in at school when he meets a foreign student named Wei Chen (Jim Liu).

Wei Chen turns out to be the son of Sun Wukong, the mythical Monkey King from Chinese mythology, played by Hong Kong action star Daniel Wu.

And the boy embarks on a quest to save his world, his earthly guardian a baseball cap-wearing “auntie” who happens to be the Goddess of Mercy, Guanyin (Yeoh).

Jin also goes on a journey of his own to figure out his identity, as do his immigrant parents Simon and Christine, played by Singaporean actor Chin Han and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann.

The cast and creators of the show – based on Chinese-American cartoonist Gene Luen Yang’s award-winning 2006 graphic novel of the same name – spoke to The Straits Times and other media in Los Angeles earlier this year.

They noted that in Asia, figures such as the Goddess of Mercy and Monkey King are already as iconic and popular as Superman or Spider-Man, so the goal was to put a fresh spin on them while also honouring their cultural roots.

Says Malaysian star Yeoh, 60, who became the first Asian to win the Best Actress Oscar for science-fiction action-comedy film Everything Everywhere All At Once: “The Goddess of Mercy is very well known in our world, but we wanted to make her also relatable in some ways.

“So when she’s on earth, I’m sort of the auntie. And I love the way we changed her look from this goddess into someone wearing sweats and a baseball cap.

“But we were always very respectful because she’s very iconic in our world. We had to be careful of how we did that without taking too much liberty and damaging her persona.”

For creator and showrunner Kelvin Yu, Yeoh was the perfect choice to play Guanyin, a key figure in Buddhism who is venerated across Asia.

“American audiences may not know this, but it’s sort of like casting the Queen of England. You need somebody that has that kind of weight,” says the 43-year-old Chinese-American writer-actor, who appeared in the comedy series Master Of None (2015 to 2021).

“And I don’t know that there’s anybody (other than) Michelle Yeoh who can enter a room and you’re like, ‘I totally believe that’s a goddess.’”

Yu put Yeoh and Wu’s extensive martial arts movie background to use for American Born Chinese’s fight scenes, and he argues that Wukong, in particular, could go toe to toe with the biggest Marvel or DC superheroes.