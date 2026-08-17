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American actress Hayden Panettiere dies, aged 36: Report

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Details surrounding the nature of Hayden Panettiere’s death were not immediately available.

Details surrounding the nature of Hayden Panettiere’s death were not immediately available.

PHOTO: REUTERS

American actress Hayden Panettiere has died, aged 36, her representative confirmed to American news outlet ABC News.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” said her representative in a statement, as reported by ABC.

Panettiere was known for her roles in TV series Heroes (2006 to 2010) and movie Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006).

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.