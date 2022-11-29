Aloysius Pang’s final film offers closure for both host-actor Dasmond Koh and the public

SINGAPORE – Before the late local actor Aloysius Pang embarked on his fateful reservist training in New Zealand in 2019, he was in Thailand, filming his first set of scenes for a horror movie.

He had expected to return to Thailand after his training to continue production.

But tragedy struck. Pang died carrying out repair works during the training at the age of 28 and never completed the movie.

Now, after three years of deliberation, rewrites and a pandemic that stalled film production and travel, his final performance is finally ready for audiences on the big screen.

Pang’s posthumous work The Antique Shop opens in cinemas here on Thursday. The film was released in Thailand in June.

The film’s executive producer, local host-actor Dasmond Koh, who is also the founder of NoonTalk Media – the agency that managed Pang – and the late star’s mentor, says: “I had this dilemma about whether we should carry on with the project, but I spoke with his parents and his brothers, and they felt that since acting is something he loved to do, they would like to share it with the public.”

Koh, 50, recalls: “There were times I struggled to carry on, but it’s his last work. Yes, it’s short – he has only about 15 minutes of screen time, which is all the footage we have of him – but he put in a lot of effort. After he filmed in Thailand, we had a Christmas party at my house (in 2018) and he shared with me his experience of working with a Thai director and team. He was eager to do well in the movie and I thought he did well too.

“I know there are keyboard warriors out there who might say I’m milking him for publicity, but honestly, if I wanted to milk him, this film would have been released two or three years ago.”

The Antique Shop is not Pang’s only posthumous work. His last drama, the Toggle romance-mystery From Beijing To Moscow, premiered in June 2019 after his death, but The Antique Shop is his final work.

It is a bittersweet moment. Koh says: “The emotions really struck me when I was looking at the final few rounds of edits in Thailand. He was someone who loved acting with so much passion. From time to time, when I think about him, I get sad, but he is a Singaporean son and the joy of being able to bring his final film back here has overwhelmed some of that sorrow.

“Aside from our own feelings, things need closure. And to the public, this is closure – it’s what he can do (in terms of acting) and what he has done.”