Alleged romance between BTS’ Jungkook and Aespa’s Winter riles fans

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fans are protesting against the alleged romance between Aespa's Winter (left) and BTS' Jungkook (right).

Protest trucks, vitriolic online comments and legal action. This is what happens when two popular K-pop group members get involved romantically – and the relationship is not even set in stone.

BTS’ Jungkook is facing intense backlash from fervent fans who disapprove of him being linked to girl group Aespa’s Winter, 24, whose real name is Kim Min-jeong.

The Korea Times reported that on Dec 10, a faction of the 28-year-old’s supporters staged a protest in front of BTS’ management company Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul. They accused the K-pop idol of misleading fans and damaging the group’s image.

Angry phrases, such as “Erase the couple tattoo or step back from BTS activities”, “Are you in your right mind deceiving fans and harming the group?” and “Army (fandom name) waited for you during the military, and this is what we get in return”, were displayed on LED signs.

A separate protest truck was sent to Aespa’s agency SM Entertainment’s Seoul headquarters. It displayed messages such as “Erase the tattoo and explain yourself” and “If you want to date loudly, live as Kim Min-jeong, not as Aespa’s Winter”.

On Dec 4, speculation about the pair started after netizens pointed out several signs of an alleged relationship. Eagle-eyed fans spotted matching tattoos of three dog faces on both their arms.

Other supposed clues included similar rings and in-ear accessories, matching ring finger nail designs, and Winter mentioning Jungkook by his legal name, Jeon Jung-kook, during a recent live stream. Videos of Jungkook attending an Aespa concert in Seoul in March during his military leave also resurfaced.

Both stars are also being trolled online.

While Jungkook, Hybe and Winter have yet to address the escalating situation, SM Entertainment issued a warning statement on Dec 10 to those harassing her.

According to The Korea Times, the agency said it is “fully aware of the seriousness” of defamatory posts, including sexual comments, personal attacks, privacy breaches and deepfake content.

The company said it has been monitoring major online communities and social media platforms, where it found “a large volume of malicious posts and comments” directed at Winter.

The agency said it has already begun pursuing both criminal complaints and civil claims against individuals, and additional rounds of complaints will be filed after reviewing more evidence. The agency added that it will respond without leniency.

In April 2024, Aespa’s Karina, 25, split up with South Korean actor Lee Jae-wook, 27 , after five weeks of dating. Fans of Karina had protested against the relationship, declaring that dating would “ruin” her career.