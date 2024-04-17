All you need to know about Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album

SINGAPORE – A little more than a year ago, the pop culture world was struck by a cataclysmic headline: “Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years together.”

Major news outlets and social media immediately ran with the news, publishing theories, think-pieces and timelines about the American pop star and her now-former British actor beau.

It is likely that April 2024 will not be much different, as the 34-year-old singer-songwriter drops her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), on streaming services and retail stores at noon (Singapore time) on April 19.

Given Swift’s penchant for biographical songwriting, many are expecting TTPD to “spill the tea” – that is, shed some gossipy light – on her now-defunct relationship with Alwyn, 33.

Swift developed a reputation early in her career for immortalising even short-lived romances in smash-hit songs. She may have dated American actor Jake Gyllenhaal for only a few months at the end of 2010, but the experience gave rise to one of her most beloved and enduring tracks among fans: All Too Well, from the album Red (2012).

As such, many expect that TTPD will at best be a break-up album and at worst a diss record, as six years with Alwyn would surely have given Swift enough fodder to go fully “scorched earth”.

The couple were first linked in the press in May 2017, but both parties largely kept mum about their love life over the years.

In a 2019 interview, Swift declared that it was not “up for discussion”. Nevertheless, much of the music she wrote after meeting Alwyn suggested that she had finally settled into a long-term romantic partnership.

As she sang on the 2019 track Lover: “All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

But after the surprise announcement of TTPD on the Grammys stage on Feb 4 while receiving the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her last album Midnights (2022), Swift seemed to accept and even invite speculation on the split.

“All’s fair in love and poetry,” she declared in a handwritten letter she posted on Instagram. Accompanying it was the moody and sensual album cover, which features Swift reclining on a bed, her body seemingly clad in lingerie and her face cropped from the eyes up.