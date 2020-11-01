All togged out in scary costumes: Asian celebrities and their families show off Halloween outfits

SINGAPORE - While the usual Halloween festivities have been cut back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some celebrities in Asia still took the chance on Saturday to dress up with their kids.

Local actress Yvonne Lim, 44, and her family dressed up as characters from Alice In Wonderland for Halloween on Saturday.

Lim wrote in Chinese she had at first wanted to "take a break" this year but did not want to disappoint her kids. She and her husband Alex Tien, 41, a businessman, have a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou also coordinated his Halloween outfit with the rest of his family as characters from The Addams Family.

Chou, 41, looked to be Gomez. His wife Hannah Quinlivan, 27, seemed like Morticia, while their daughter Hathaway, five, was Wednesday and son Romeo , three, was Pugsley.

In contrast, local singers Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim looked to the East for inspiration when it came to their Halloween costumes.

The couple and their two kids dressed up as characters from the Chinese classic novel, Journey To The West. Sim, 38, gamely donned the costume of Pigsy (Zhu Bajie), while Tay, 36, looked to be Sandy (Sha Wujing).

Their three-year-old son was a brooding Monkey God (Sun Wukong) while their second son, who is four months old, donned the orange and yellow robes of the monk, Tripitaka or Tang Sanzang.