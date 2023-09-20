All seven BTS members renew contracts with label Bighit Music

SEOUL – Fans of K-pop sensation BTS need not worry about the boy band members going their separate ways for now.

Hybe, the company behind the group, shared in a statement with South Korean media on Wednesday that the board of directors has passed the resolution to renew the exclusive contracts with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

According to South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, Bighit Music, a label under Hybe, will renew the contracts with the seven BTS members individually and sequentially, taking into account the military service status of some of them.

BTS members currently serving in the military will complete their stint around 2025, when the new exclusive contract period begins.

Jin, 30, enlisted in December 2022 and J-Hope, 29, followed suit in April 2023. Suga, 30, will start his mandatory military service on Friday.

BTS debuted in June 2013 and renewed their contracts with the agency in October 2018 before their exclusive contracts expired.

This is the second contract renewal for the members, which means that they can continue to carry out group activities after they complete their military service in 2025.

“With the contract renewal, we will be able to work together on BTS’ full-fledged activities, which we hope to do so in 2025,” Hybe said, adding: “Hybe and Bighit Music will do everything possible to further strengthen BTS’ status.”

After news of the renewal was announced, BTS leader RM posted on Instagram Stories on Wednesday a photo of part of his contract as well as the numbers “2025” with the hashtag #ARMY, referring to the name of BTS’ fan base, Army.