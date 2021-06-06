Alicia Silverstone makes TikTok debut with spoof of iconic Clueless scene

Actress Alicia Silverstone is making her TikTok debut in the most Clueless way.

Dressed in a yellow plaid jacket like the one worn by her character Cher Horowitz in the hit 1995 teen comedy, the 44-year-old struts towards the camera to the tune of No Doubt's Just A Girl.

Her clip, uploaded on Friday (June 4), is interrupted by her son Bear Blu, 10, who Silverstone shares with her ex-husband, musician Christopher Jarecki.

Bear puts his arms around her shoulders but she pushes him away in mock horror and mimics a classic line from the movie: "Ew, get off of me. Ugh, as if."

The mother-son duo then hug sweetly as the 10-second video ends.

In her caption, she wrote: "Ugh. As if... I wouldn't join TikTok."

It is the only content she has uploaded in her newly created account, which already has 1.2 million followers after just one day.

The clip has also amassed 22 million views, even though most of her followers were probably not even born when Clueless, the movie which shot her to fame, was made.