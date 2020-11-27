Alicia Keys covers BTS song Life Goes On, sparking hope among fans for a collaboration

SINGAPORE - American singer Alicia Keys' soulful piano rendition of K-pop group BTS song Life Goes On has earned the praise of both the band and fans alike.

In a video that she tweeted on Thursday (Nov 26), Keys says, "I bet you all didn't think I would play this one .... tell me if you know it" before launching into a 50-second English cover of the chorus of the superstar group's latest single.

The group's official Twitter handle retweeted her video with the caption "Thank you ... such a big honour".

Fans on Twitter are flooding the artist's feeds with tweets, hoping for an Alicia Keys/BTS collaboration.

BTS' video for Life Goes On, released on Nov 20, has already amassed over 144 million views and is currently the No.1 trending video on YouTube in Singapore.

Earlier this week, they also became the first K-pop group to get a Grammy nomination - garnerning one in the best pop duo/group performance category for their hit single Dynamite.