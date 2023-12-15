Alice In Borderland star Aya Asahina announces pregnancy

TOKYO – Japanese model-actress Aya Asahina, who rose to prominence in the hit Netflix series Alice In Borderland (2020 to present), has confirmed that she is pregnant.

The 30-year-old, who married singer Kenjiro Yamashita in 2021, made the announcement on social media on Dec 14.

“As some of you may have read, I am expecting my first child next year,” she wrote in Japanese and English, sharing a photo of a box of roses.

“Everything about this is new to me, so it took time for me to take it all in, but now, I have found my peace, and am grateful and excited for this new life.”

She added: “I will continue working as long as I can but please understand that I have to prioritise my and my child’s health.”

She announced her marriage to Yamashita, 38, a member of J-pop dance and vocal group Sandaime J Soul Brothers, in July 2021 after they dated for about two years.

Asahina, who played the transgender Hikari Kuina in Alice In Borderland, is not the only star of the show welcoming a new life.

Lead actress Tao Tsuchiya, 28, announced on Jan 1 her marriage to singer Ryota Katayose, 29, as well her pregnancy. She and Katayose announced on Aug 29 that she had given birth without revealing the child’s gender.

Netflix announced in September that it has renewed the dystopian thriller, the most watched Japanese series on the streaming platform, for a third season.