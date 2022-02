It has been a few nail-biting weeks for Singaporean musician couple Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim, who will perform their first full-fledged concert together on Saturday.

While both are fully vaccinated, they are taking steps to reduce their chances of becoming infected with Covid-19 amid a surge in cases linked to the Omicron variant. The number of new Covid-19 cases in Singapore has exceeded 13,000 every day since Feb 15 at the time of writing.