Actor Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter over Rust film death

LOS ANGELES - Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter over the deadly shooting on the set of western film Rust, according to a court document filed on Jan 19.

The charge comes more than two years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died during filming of the low-budget movie in New Mexico, when she was shot by a gun Baldwin was holding during rehearsals for a scene.

The US actor was initially charged with manslaughter in January 2023, but the charge was later dropped.

Baldwin reportedly faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted of the new charge.

“We look forward to our day in court,” attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said, in a statement carried by trade title Variety. AFP