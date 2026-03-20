Album review: BTS reflect on roots, growth and the choice to keep moving forward in Arirang

SEOUL - BTS released their fifth full-length studio album Arirang on March 20, marking the K-pop boy band’s first full-group comeback in three years and nine months.

And experts largely agree that it is well-crafted, though some note that its sound leans toward appealing to a more mature American audience.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun praised its “strong depth and variety”, adding: “While much of it aims at the US mainstream pop market, it also feels like BTS are positioning themselves as a serious artiste — not just a K-pop act, but a fully realised global musician.”

Yale University sociology professor Grace Kao pointed out that Arirang also shows a more balanced distribution of parts among the seven members.

“Jungkook and RM no longer dominate all the songs. There is more presence from J-Hope, with tracks that reflect elements of his solo work,” she said. “Even though Jin has no writing credits, some songs appear to align with his musical style.”

The 14-track work explores the group’s identity — where BTS started, and what it could become. Reflecting BTS’ Korean roots while capturing sentiments the members experience today, it was produced to resonate with listeners across cultures and generations.

At its core, Arirang was built on a simple yet layered question: What does it mean to be BTS at this period in time?

Drawing inspiration from the traditional Korean folk song Arirang, the album explores the group’s origins. Themes of separation, longing and perseverance — all also embedded in the folk song — are reinterpreted on the album through BTS’ own lens, transforming personal narratives into something universal.

“Rather than presenting a grand message, we focused on what feels most like us,” member Suga said in a Q&A released through the group’s agency Big Hit Music. That emphasis on the members shaped the album’s dual structure: one rooted in BTS’ identity as Korean nationals, the other in the emotions the members currently experience — joy, pressure, love and uncertainty.

(Back row, from left) Jimin and Suga; (middle row, from left) Jin, RM, J-Hope; (bottom row, from left) Jungkook and V of BTS. PHOTO: BIG HIT MUSIC

This balance was embedded not only in the lyrics but also in the album’s sonic and visual elements. Samples of the Arirang melody, for example, are woven into the track Body To Body, while the interlude track No. 29 incorporates the bell sound of the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok, which is also designated as the 29th national treasure of South Korea.

At the same time, the album does not linger in the members’ past nor in Korea’s history; its central theme is growth.

Its message comes into focus in the main track Swim. The alternative pop song frames life as something to move through, insisting that instead of being dragged away by life’s currents, one must continue to persevere — steadily, imperfectly and at one’s own pace.

“We wanted to portray the message to our fans that we will keep moving forward,” said Jimin, acknowledging the pressure of returning after a long hiatus. “Even with all our concerns, we wanted to express that we will keep swimming.”

The song’s meaning is further expanded through its cinematic music video. Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, it follows a woman — portrayed by American actress Lili Reinhart — who is weighed down by her emotional struggles. According to Big Hit Music, the ship the members are on with Reinhart in the music video is meant to represent healing, transition and the uncertainty that comes with moving forward.

Throughout the video, the members appear not as central protagonists but as quiet guides. They steer the ship, observe from a distance and remain present without overtly intervening in Reinhart’s actions. The space afforded to her character reinforces the idea that one’s growth ultimately comes from an individual journey.

The music video was directed by Tanu Muino, the Ukrainian director behind Jungkook’s Standing Next To You (2023) as well as music videos for artistes including Post Malone, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa.

The album is also meant to signal where the group is headed next, as BTS members were quoted as describing this album as “BTS 2.0” — one that is not a complete reinvention of its musical identity but a continuation shaped by the members’ growth, experiences and change.

That balance is also felt throughout the album. While the group revisit their roots with familiar Korean elements, they also expands musically, working across genres such as alternative pop, hip-hop, R&B and trap, and collaborating with global producers including Diplo and Ryan Tedder.

More importantly, the members themselves once again took an active role in shaping the album — with RM contributing to the composition and lyrics of up to 12 of the 14 tracks — weaving their perspectives into the record.

Alongside the introspective themes, Arirang carries a clear message to fans. After years marked by individual activities and military service, the album represents a return to the stage as well as a reunion with their fanbase, Army. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK