Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, expecting a baby

LOS ANGELES – Actor Al Pacino will soon be a father again at the age of 83.

His girlfriend, Kuwaiti-American movie producer Noor Alfallah, 29, is said to be eight months pregnant, according to entertainment portal TMZ, which broke the news on Tuesday.

The pregnancy has since been confirmed by Pacino’s representative.

The star of movies such as The Godfather series (1972, 1974 and 1990) and Scent Of A Woman (1992) has been linked to Ms Alfallah since April 2022, when they were photographed together in public. Other sources claimed that they became a couple during the pandemic.

She had previously dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 79, and German-American billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 61.

Pacino has three grown children from previous relationships – daughter Julie Marie, 33, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia.

He spoke about how fatherhood fulfilled him in an interview with The New Yorker in 2014, saying that he wanted to be there for them as his father had left him and his mother when he was a toddler.

“I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them.”

He added: “And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first 20 minutes.

“These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them. That action satisfies. I like it.”

Fellow actor and good friend Robert De Niro, 79, made news in May when he revealed that he had recently become a dad for the seventh time. He welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor said to be in her mid-40s.