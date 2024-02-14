Akan datang: Over 20 made-with-Singapore films coming in 2024

More than 20 films made with Singapore participation will be released at festivals and in cinemas in 2024.

The variety ranges from mainstream comedies (Money No Enough 3 and King Of Hawkers) to studies of grief (Good Goodbye) to horror (Morte Cucina and Orang Ikan).

Here is a selection of the made-with-Singapore films that will be seeking the attention of viewers in the coming months.

I Not Stupid 3

Director: Jack Neo

Release: June 2024 (tentative)

The release of I Not Stupid (2002), a comedy about the streaming of children into educational streams thought to be inferior, was a hit that spawned a sequel. I Not Stupid Too (2006) explored the gulf between the goals parents set for their kids and their children’s desires.

The new film focuses on the plight of the newly arrived Zihao (Chinese child actor Zhou Yu Chen) and Wenting (Chinese actress Hu Jing), a mother and child trying to adapt to life in Singapore, including its education system. The rest of the cast is filled out by local actors Glenn Yong, Terence Cao and Jae Liew.

Stranger Eyes