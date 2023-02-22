Ajoomma actress Hong Huifang joins Catwalk Taiwan agency

SINGAPORE – Mediacorp actress Hong Huifang has turned a new page in her career as she signed with management agency Catwalk Taiwan.

The Singapore broadcaster announced on Tuesday a collaboration with Catwalk to co-manage the veteran actress’ production opportunities and commercial work in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Mediacorp’s talent management arm The Celebrity Agency will continue to manage her acting engagements in Singapore.

“I’m thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my career,” said Hong in a press statement.

“This partnership presents an incredible opportunity for me as an actress, and I’m ready to work hard, embrace new challenges and make the most of every opportunity that comes my way.”

The 62-year-old also shared the news on Instagram, saying she looked forward to scaling new heights in her acting career.

Local celebrity couple Christopher Lee and Fann Wong as well as actress Dawn Yeoh are also signed with Catwalk.

Hong gained prominence in Taiwan after she was nominated for Best Leading Actress for Ajoomma at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in November 2022.

She rose to fame in Singapore after acting in the television series Samsui Women (1986) and is known for memorable roles in local series such as The Price Of Peace (1997), The Shining Star (2006) and Housewives’ Holiday (2009).

She won Best Supporting Actress for her roles in The Price Of Peace and The Shining Star, and received her first Best Actress nomination for Housewives’ Holiday at the annual Star Awards ceremony.

She will be going to Taiwan in July as she will be on the professional jury of the 2023 RisingStories International Story Pitching Competition, according to Singapore’s Chinese-language media.